US Markets

Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar weakness, U.S. air strikes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Gold rose to a two-month peak on Monday as a weaker dollar fuelled investor interest in the metal, with U.S. military strikes in the Middle East also providing some limited support in holiday-thinned trading.

