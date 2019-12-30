Gold hits 2-month peak on dollar weakness, U.S. air strikes

Gold rose to a two-month peak on Monday as a weaker dollar fuelled investor interest in the metal, with U.S. military strikes in the Middle East also providing some limited support in holiday-thinned trading.
