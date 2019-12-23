Gold hits 1-1/2-month peak on soft U.S. data, trade deal concerns

Gold prices rose to their highest in a month and a half on Tuesday, as soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the safe-haven bullion.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.