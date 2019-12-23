US Markets

Gold hits 1-1/2-month peak on soft U.S. data, trade deal concerns

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Gold prices rose to their highest in a month and a half on Tuesday, as soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the safe-haven bullion.

