Gold hit by uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, firmer dollar

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as investors stayed cautious after a much-awaited speech by U.S. President Donald Trump gave no details on the signing of a trade deal with China, while a firmer dollar dented demand for the safe-haven asset.
