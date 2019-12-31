Gold gains on subdued dollar, set for best year since 2010

Gold prices rose on Tuesday to a three-month high as the dollar weakened, and were set to mark their best year in nearly a decade on the back of U.S.-China trade uncertainties, which pressured markets and triggered fears of a possible recession.
