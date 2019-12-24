Gold gains on pre-holiday trade as economic growth fears persist

Gold prices rose to a 1-1/2 month peak on Tuesday as investors clung to the safe haven metal on lingering recessionary fears and as a hedge against soaring equities, while Christmas Eve drew thin trade across the board.
