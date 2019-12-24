US Markets

Gold gains on pre-holiday trade as economic growth fears persist

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

Gold prices rose to a 1-1/2 month peak on Tuesday as investors clung to the safe haven metal on lingering recessionary fears and as a hedge against soaring equities, while Christmas Eve drew thin trade across the board.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular