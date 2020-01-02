US Markets

Gold gains on overall dollar softness, markets eye Fed minutes

Gold prices edged up on Thursday, holding close to a three-month peak as the metal benefited from weakness in the dollar, with the market focus on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.

