Gold gains on heightened safe-haven interest; palladium soars

Gold hit a more than one-week high on Monday as investors hedged against lingering tensions in the Middle East and an impeachment trial in Washington, while deficit-hit palladium's record run showed no signs of abating.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.