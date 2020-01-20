US Markets

Gold gains on heightened safe-haven interest; palladium soars

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold hit a more than one-week high on Monday as investors hedged against lingering tensions in the Middle East and an impeachment trial in Washington, while deficit-hit palladium's record run showed no signs of abating.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular