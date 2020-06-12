Gold gains on fresh virus wave fears, gloomy Fed outlook

US Markets
Gold prices gained on Friday as investors bought the safe-haven metal as fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus cases added to the gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By Asha Sistla

June 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Friday as investors bought the safe-haven metal as fears of a fresh wave of coronavirus cases added to the gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,734.66 per ounce by 11:43 a.m. ET (1543 GMT) and has jumped about 3% so far this week, heading for its biggest gain since the week of April 10.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,742.80.

"Despite the tentative stock market rebound this morning, we're seeing gold prices climb because there's still steady safe-haven demand by institutional traders," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA.

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in about a dozen U.S. states partially reflects increased testing, but many of those states are also seeing rising hospitalizations.

"This is not a second wave. This is just the virus working its way throughout the country and you're going to see that derail a lot of the reopening plans across the country, which means slower economic activity - that should support gold prices," Moya added.

Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back from the previous session's rout on Thursday arising from Fed expectations of a long road to economic recovery that cast a shadow over investor bets on a quick economic rebound. [.N]

Reflecting investor appetite, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.5% to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday, its highest in over seven years. [GOL/ETF]

Elsewhere, palladium rose 1.1% to $1,943.41 per ounce, while silver declined 1.1% to $17.52.

Platinum edged higher by 0.2% to $812.73 an ounce but is set for its biggest weekly fall since end-March. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

