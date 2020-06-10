Gold gains on bets for further economic support from Fed

* U.S. Fed policy decision due at 1800 GMT

* Dollar falls to near three-month low

* Gold could reach $1,800/oz on a 12-month basis - Goldman Sachs (Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices)

By Asha Sistla

June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll out further measures to aid an economic recovery.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,720.92 per ounce by 10:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), having jumped more than 1% in the last session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,728.30.

"Expectations are that the Fed will continue to be aggressive on supporting the economy, that they will take any approach to get through the recession we're in," said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

"With the additional stimulus measures it looks like there's no ending to the quantitative easing. Therefore gold and silver should continue to be supported."

A gauge of U.S. equity markets fell, while the dollar index slumped to three-month lows against rival currencies as investors awaited the Feds' first economic projections since the coronavirus crisis led to a recession in February. [.N] [USD/]

Easy monetary policy tends to benefit non-yielding gold and weighs on dollar and Treasury yields. Gold is also seen as a safe-haven during economic uncertainties.

The global economy will suffer the biggest peace-time downturn in a century, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said.

Goldman Sachs expects gold to reach $1,800 per ounce on a 12-month basis and the tail risk of above-target inflation as a potential driver for prices to climb beyond $2,000.

Elsewhere, silver rose 1.6% to $17.86 an ounce, palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,939.56, while platinum fell 0.9% to $829.33. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

