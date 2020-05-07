Gold gains as U.S. jobs data adds to slowdown fears

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

* Weekly jobless claims total 3.169 million

* Dollar hits near two-week high

By Eileen Soreng

May 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday after a string of weak economic data, including surging unemployment in the United States, heightened fears over a global economic downturn.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,694.72 per ounce by 10:56 a.m. EDT (1456 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,698.70.

"You had high unemployment (numbers) that came out. ... That's still telling people to maybe look for the safety trade," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen.

Another set of data on Thursday showed worker productivity dropped at its fastest pace in more than four years in the first quarter amid the largest drop in hours since 2009.

The host of gloomy economic data has bolstered expectations of more stimulus measures from central banks and governments around the world to cushion economic damage from the virus.

"Also with the number of COVID-19 cases increasing over the past few days, people have started to question the reopening of U.S. states because they are worried about the infection rate boosting," Matousek added.

The outbreak has infected more than 3.71 million people globally, battered global growth and prompted investors to seek safe havens such as gold. The yellow metal has risen more than 11% so far this year.

Also on investors' radar are developments surrounding U.S.-China relations after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Beijing.

"Meanwhile, gains for the dollar, also considered a safe haven, capped gold's advance, with the U.S. currency hitting an a near two-week peak versus key rivals. [USD/]

The dollar is really weighing on gold's potential for a rally, said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

"We are going to need a way to see a breakout all the way above $1780-$1,788 before it (gold) gets going," he said.

Gold had fallen more than 1% on Wednesday, weakened by the dollar strength and as some bullion refineries restarted production, easing concerns over global supply.

Among other precious metals, palladium dipped 0.2% to $1,793.97 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $753.99 and silver gained 1.1% to $15.09. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

