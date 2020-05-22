Gold gains as U.S.-China tensions lift safe-haven demand

* Tensions over Hong Kong unnerve world stocks

By Brijesh Patel

May 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Friday, following a sharp decline in the previous session, as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, though a stronger dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,733.58 per ounce by 0951 GMT, having slipped 1.4% on Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,736.

"Given the fact that most of the equity markets and other commodities are under pressure right now, the uncertainty around the situation in China and the trade relationship with the U.S. is helping gold," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

U.S.-China tensions have risen in the past few weeks over the source of the coronavirus pandemic, and China's proposal to impose security laws on Hong Kong has prompted a strong warning from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dispute between two nations compounded fears of a slower global recovery from the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus, pressuring share markets but supporting the safe-haven U.S. currency. [MKTS/GLOB]

The dollar index jumped 0.5% against its rivals, limiting gold's advance. [USD/]

Beijing also dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday, highlighting the uncertainty around economic growth that has stalled due to the new coronavirus.

Bullion, which is used as an insurance during times of political uncertainty, scaled a more than 7-1/2 year peak earlier this week.

Gold has held ground above the key $1,700 per ounce level, building impetus to reach its 2011 peak in the coming quarters, Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Lower-for-longer interest rates with quantitative easing in full swing, macro and geopolitical uncertainty and strong investor flows should continue to support gold prices on a 6-12 month horizon, Fitch added.

Elsewhere, palladium fell 2.1% to $1,971.03 per ounce, but was looking to post its best week since the end of March.

