Gold gains as trade tariff deadline looms

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Gold rose on Monday as investors hedged against a possible escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs, while scarce palladium surged to a new high as it closed in on the $1,900 mark.

