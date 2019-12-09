Gold gains as trade tariff deadline looms

Gold rose on Monday as investors hedged against a possible escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs, while scarce palladium surged to a new high as it closed in on the $1,900 mark.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.