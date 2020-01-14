Gold gains as investors doubt impact of U.S.-China Phase 1 deal

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty about the effectiveness of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal after a top U.S. official said tariffs on Chinese goods would stay in place even after the agreement is signed.
