Gold gains as investors doubt impact of U.S.-China Phase 1 deal

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as investors sought safer assets amid uncertainty about the effectiveness of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal after a top U.S. official said tariffs on Chinese goods would stay in place even after the agreement is signed.

