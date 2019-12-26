Gold gains as investors await 'phase one' trade deal signing

Gold prices rose above the key $1,500 mark to a near two-month peak on Thursday, as uncertainty around the signing of the 'phase one' trade deal between the United States and China boosted safe-haven flows into the metal.
