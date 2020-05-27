US Markets
GLD

Gold gains as Hong Kong unrest stirs risk aversion

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Gold prices rose on Thursday as tensions between the United States and China over a Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support.

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as tensions between the United States and China over a Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,711.35 per ounce, as of 1250 GMT, after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,723.60.

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under the U.S. law, dealing a blow to its status as a financial hub.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has a long list of possible responses to China's plans to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, including visa and economic sanctions, said David Stilwell, assistant Secretary of State for East Asia.

* The European Union unveiled a 750 billion euro ($826.13 billion) plan on Wednesday to prop up economies, lifting the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

* Stimulus measures to limit the economic damage have supported gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus package; while sources said India may need to pump nearly $20 billon into its state banks.

* A Federal Reserve report on Wednesday implied that U.S. businesses continued to be hammered into the middle of May.

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,938.76 per ounce and platinum gained 1.9% to $834.19, while silver fell 0.4% to $17.24.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU

Consumer Confid. Final May 1200 Germany

CPI Prelim YY

May 1230 US

GDP 2nd Estimate

Q1 1230 US

Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular