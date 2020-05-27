Gold gains as Hong Kong unrest stirs risk aversion

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday as tensions between the United States and China over a Hong Kong security law escalated, while fresh stimulus measures by several economies to mitigate the coronavirus fallout also lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,711.35 per ounce, as of 1250 GMT, after touching a two-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,723.60.

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under the U.S. law, dealing a blow to its status as a financial hub.

* U.S. President Donald Trump has a long list of possible responses to China's plans to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, including visa and economic sanctions, said David Stilwell, assistant Secretary of State for East Asia.

* The European Union unveiled a 750 billion euro ($826.13 billion) plan on Wednesday to prop up economies, lifting the demand for safe-haven assets such as gold.

* Stimulus measures to limit the economic damage have supported gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* Japan approved a fresh $1.1 trillion stimulus package; while sources said India may need to pump nearly $20 billon into its state banks.

* A Federal Reserve report on Wednesday implied that U.S. businesses continued to be hammered into the middle of May.

* SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2% to 1,119.05 tonnes on Wednesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,938.76 per ounce and platinum gained 1.9% to $834.19, while silver fell 0.4% to $17.24.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU

Consumer Confid. Final May 1200 Germany

CPI Prelim YY

May 1230 US

GDP 2nd Estimate

Q1 1230 US

Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

