Gold gains as Hong Kong tensions fuel trade deal doubts

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Gold inched up on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven metal on doubts about whether the United States and China will seal a trade deal after President Donald Trump signed a legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.

