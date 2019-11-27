Gold gains as Hong Kong tensions fuel trade deal doubts

Gold inched up on Thursday as investors bought the safe-haven metal on doubts about whether the United States and China will seal a trade deal after President Donald Trump signed a legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters.
