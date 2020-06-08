Gold gains as dollar hovers near 3-month low; Fed meet in focus

June 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low and amid fears of a deep economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, while investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on policy measures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,700.78 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,705.60.

* The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

* The U.S. central bank eased the terms of its "Main Street" lending program on Monday, to encourage more businesses and banks to participate.

* Market participants are now looking at the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, but have stopped pricing-in the possibility of negative interest rates after Friday's jobs report.

* Gold tends to gain when interest rates are low, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Gold is also seen as a hedge against inflation.

* The pandemic will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2% in 2020, the World Bank said on Monday, further warning that its latest forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty and shutdowns persist.

* Further highlighting the economic damage, the private economics research group that acts as the arbiter for determining U.S. business cycles said the U.S. economy had entered recession in February, ending its longest expansion in history.

* Asian stocks, however, were set to climb on Tuesday as confidence in an economic recovery pushed the Nasdaq benchmark to a record high. [MKTS/GLOB]

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dipped 0.2% to 1,125.48 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,016.15 per ounce and silver declined 1.1% to $17.66, while platinum ticked up 0.1% to $833.10.

