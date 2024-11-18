Gold Flora Corporation Announces Leadership Change and Updates

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Gold Flora Corporation, a leading cannabis company, announced that Mark Castaneda will step down from its Board of Directors effective November 30, 2024. Castaneda, who has served since 2022 and was pivotal during the company’s growth phase, leaves behind a legacy of valuable insights. Gold Flora, known for its expansive cultivation and distribution network across California, continues to thrive with its diverse portfolio of cannabis brands.

