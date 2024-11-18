News & Insights

Gold Flora Corporation Announces Leadership Change and Updates

November 18, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

GOLD FLORA CORPORATION ( (GRAM) ) has shared an announcement.

Gold Flora Corporation, a leading cannabis company, announced that Mark Castaneda will step down from its Board of Directors effective November 30, 2024. Castaneda, who has served since 2022 and was pivotal during the company’s growth phase, leaves behind a legacy of valuable insights. Gold Flora, known for its expansive cultivation and distribution network across California, continues to thrive with its diverse portfolio of cannabis brands.

