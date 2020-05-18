Gold flat, pares gains after jumping 1% on vaccine hopes

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

* U.S. recovery could extend into next year -Fed's Powell

* U.S. equities recover over vaccine hopes

* SPDR gold holdings hit seven-year highs

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

By Asha Sistla

May 18 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Monday after jumping 1% during the session, paring gains as U.S. equities rose on hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine trial, while auto-catalyst palladium rose to the highest in almost three weeks.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,740.90 per ounce by 1042 ET. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,744.

"The trend is still to the upside, there's still plenty of reason to buy gold - right now the reason why gold is kind of wobbling around positive and negative change for the day is because everybody is thinking 'risk-on' get into equities - as markets across the board are up 3%," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Wall Street's main indexes surged as encouraging early data from a potential coronavirus vaccine trial boosted sentiment, with investors also counting on more stimulus to rescue the economy from a deep slowdown. [/N]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted that the most important data for the U.S. economy right now are the "medical metrics" around the pandemic and he outlined the likely need for three to six more months of government financial help for firms and families.

SPDR Gold Trust holdings, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% to 1,113.78 tonnes on Friday - its highest in more than seven years. [GOL/ETF] Data published that day showed U.S. retail sales and industrial production both plunged in April, with the coronavirus crisis continuing to pummel the U.S. labour market.

Data in Japan, meanwhile, confirmed that the world's third-largest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter.

Markets are also keeping a wary eye on China's trade relations with the United States.

Among other precious metals, palladium soared 5.3% to $2,001.54 an ounce after gaining more than 9% earlier.

"One of the drivers of palladium is catalytic converters and there's a lot of talk about auto manufacturers ramping up production. Some traders are probably thinking they're going to get ahead of the curve and they start to buy palladium ahead of the ramp up by the auto manufacturers," U.S. Global Investors' Matousek added.

Both platinum and palladium are used by automakers in catalytic converters to clean car exhaust fumes.

Platinum rose 2.8% to $819.93 an ounce, while silver jumped 3.1% to $17.13 - with both metals having hit a two-month high earlier. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.