Gold flat as risk sentiment rises on trade optimism; set for a weekly rise

Gold was flat on Friday, due to rise in risk sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments rekindled hopes of a trade deal with China, but dollar's weakness kept the bullion on track for a weekly rise.
