Gold flat as dollar strength checks virus woes; set for first weekly gain in four

* Gold up 2.5% so far this week

* Platinum set for largest weekly fall since April

* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.5% on Thursday

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Recasts with updated prices)

By Harshith Aranya

June 12 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday as a stronger dollar offset diminishing risk appetite over concerns of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a protracted economic recovery, while the metal was on track for its first weekly rise in four weeks.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,727.72 per ounce, as of 0531 GMT. Bullion has risen about 2.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,732.60.

"An increase in COVID-19 cases has led to rising risk aversion, leading to a stronger U.S. dollar, which in turn, has lowered gold prices," said National Australia Bank economist John Sharma.

The dollar index extended gains, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

After a recent strong rally, U.S. stocks fell more than 5% on Thursday, in their worst day since mid-March. Asian equities slumped on fears of resurgence in coronavirus cases. [MKTS/GLOB]

Any rallies in gold today will be limited as it looks like the downward correction in stocks still has some way to go, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, the reassertion by the U.S. Federal Reserve of its extremely dovish stance and the monetary policy globally should be supportive for gold, he added.

Earlier this week, Fed officials announced the need to keep the key interest rate near zero through at least 2022, and vowed to support U.S. economy's "long road" to recovery.

Gold, which pays no interest, tends to benefit from lower interest rates as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Holdings of world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.5% to 1,135.05 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]

Palladium rose 0.2% to $1,925.34 per ounce, while silver declined 1% to $17.54.

Platinum climbed 1.3% to $821.37, but was set for its largest weekly fall since April. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.