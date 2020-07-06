Gold firms to near 8-year peak as virus concerns boost demand
July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, hovering near an eight-year high, as concerns over surging coronavirus cases around the world kept bullion's safety demand elevated.
* Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $1,784.99 per ounce by 0037 GMT, just $3.97 shy of a near eight-year high of $1,788.96, which was hit last week.
* U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at $1,794.20.
* India on Monday overtook Russia to record the world's third-highest number of COVID-19 infections, while U.S. coronavirus deaths crossed 130,000 amid a surge in cases.
* More than 11.56 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 534,829 have died.
* Japan's household spending fell at the fastest pace on record in May as consumers stayed at home to contain the pandemic, pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into decline.
* Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.
* Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to June 30, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.
* The dollar index held near a two-week low, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]
* Stemming bullion's advance, Asian markets looked set to rise on Tuesday as investors weighed growing expectations of an economic rebound in China and a resurgent U.S. services industry. [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. services industry activity rebounded sharply in June, almost returning to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases that has forced some restaurants and bars to close again threatens the emerging recovery.
* Palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,919.08 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.1% to $821.76. Silver rose 0.5% to $18.30.
