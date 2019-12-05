Gold firms as U.S.-China trade uncertainty persists

Gold edged higher on Wednesday as uncertainty emerging from mixed messages on the U.S-China trade negotiations offset headwinds from positive economic data out of the United States, while deficit-hit palladium extended a record surge.
