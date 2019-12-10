Gold firms as trade deadline nears, investors await Fed verdict

Gold prices rose on Tuesday on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade talks ahead of a Dec. 15 tariff deadline and as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting for cues on its 2020 monetary outlook.
