Gold firms as equity rally loses steam; Fed eyed

June 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices held firm on Wednesday as a dip in equity markets boosted some demand for the safe-haven metal while investors await the end of the U.S. central bank's meeting for its remarks on state of the economy and clues on future measures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,715.94 per ounce by 1257 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,721.50.

* A U.S. Federal Reserver statement is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday.

* The Fed will publish their first economic projections since the coronavirus pandemic set off a recession in February, estimates expected to signal a collapse in output this year and near-zero interest rates for the next few years.

* Asian equities slipped on Wednesday after most U.S. stocks pared gains made during their recent rally, although the Nasdaq benchmark rose to a record high for the second consecutive day. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Layoffs in the U.S. fell in April, while hiring hit an all-time low, suggesting the labour market could take time to recover despite a surprise rebound in employment in May.

* A fall in household spending and investment pulled down euro zone gross domestic product in the first quarter, the European Union's statistics office said.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dipped 0.1% to 1,124.60 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]

* Palladium climbed 1.2% to $1,963.20 per ounce and silver was flat at $17.60, while platinum fell 0.3% to $834.46.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China PPI, CPI YY May 1230 US

CPI MM, SA May 1800 US

Federal Open Market Committee announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement

(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2599; Reuters Messaging: harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.