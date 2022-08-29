Commodities

Gold Finishes Lackluster Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - The price of gold ended Monday's trading little changed amid signs of uncertainty in the markets for the precious metal.

Gold for December delivery fluctuated before ending the session down $0.10 at $1,749.70 an ounce.

Traders seemed uncertain about how to response to recent indications that the Federal Reserve plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates and keep rates at a high level for an extended summer.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report later this week.

