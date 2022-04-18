Gold Fields Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) shares are trading more than 9 percent higher on Monday morning, continuing a rally since April 14. Gold shares have been trending since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support the trend.

Shares of the South African miner are at $16.78, up 9.24 percent from the previous close of $15.36 on a volume of 3,896,545. The shares have traded in a range of $7.75-$17.20 on average volume of 9,701,573 for the last 52 weeks.

