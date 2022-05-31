Markets
AUY

Gold Fields To Acquire Yamana Gold - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO, AUY, AUY.L) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana. The all-share offer at an exchange ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields consideration shares for each Yamana share is implying a valuation for Yamana of $6.7 billion.

The companies said the combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUY GFI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular