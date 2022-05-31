Gold Fields To Acquire Yamana Gold - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO, AUY, AUY.L) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana. The all-share offer at an exchange ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields consideration shares for each Yamana share is implying a valuation for Yamana of $6.7 billion.

The companies said the combined Group will be headquartered in Johannesburg with operations across South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Canada and South America.

