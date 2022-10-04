Gold Fields sets shareholder vote date for Yamana deal

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J jumped by 4% on Tuesday after the gold miner said shareholders would meet next month to vote on its proposed acquisition of Canada's Yamana Gold YRI.TO.

Gold Fields announced in May that it had agreed a dealto take over Yamana in an all-share transaction that valued the Canadian miner at $6.7 billion.

Gold Fields shareholders will vote on the deal on Nov. 22, a day after Yamana's vote, Gold Fields said on Tuesday.

