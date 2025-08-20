Gold Fields Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Gold Fields Limited GFI is slated to report results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2025 on Aug. 22.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 59 cents per share. The estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for GFI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gold Fields this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: GFI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Gold Fields’ Q2 Performance

Gold Fields recently reported that its production in the first half of 2025 came in at 1,136,000 ounces, 24% higher than the year-ago period. Second-quarter production was 585,000 ounces, a 6% increase year over year.

The company noted Salares Norte continued to make progress with its ramp-up and the processing plant has operated successfully throughout the winter period to date. Salares Norte produced 73koz-eq in the second quarter. Tarkwa’s gold production was lower in the quarter as ore feed was supplemented with low-grade stockpiles as the mine prioritized waste stripping during the quarter.

The company expected all-in costs (AIC) of $2,054 per ounce in the second quarter of 2025, higher than $1,861 per ounce in the second quarter of 2024. All-in sustaining cost (AISC) for the second quarter of 2025 is expected to be $1,739 per ounce, a 7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Gold Fields expects headline earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, to be in the range of $1.09-$1.21, which suggests a 203-236% surge from the earnings of 36 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Normalized earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.06-$1.18, 165-195% higher than earnings of 40 cents in the first half of 2024.

The improvement in earnings is expected to have been driven by higher gold volumes sold as well as the upward trend in gold prices this year. However, some of the gains are expected to have been offset by the increased cost of sales due to general mining inflation and higher volumes mined.

Gold Fields’ Price Performance & Valuation

GFI shares have gained 122% so far this year, outpacing the industry’s growth of 72%. The company has performed better than its peers, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM. While Franco-Nevada has gained 47.5%, Agnico Eagle Mines shares have gained 66.5% year to date.

GFI’s Price Performance vs. Industry, FNV & AEM



Gold Fields is currently trading at a forward price/sales ratio of 3.11 compared with the industry's 3.40. Meanwhile, Franco-Nevada and Agnico Eagle Mines are trading higher at 19.54 and 6.07, respectively.

GFI’s Valuation vs. Industry, FNV & AEM



Investment Thesis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields remains on track to meet its gold production guidance of 2.25-2.45 million ounces, suggesting 13.5% year-over-year growth. The company continues to bolster its portfolio by investing in high-quality and long-life assets. Through the 2024 acquisition of Osisko Mining, it gained full ownership of the Windfall project in Quebec. GFI is advancing the project, targeting an annual output of 300,000 ounces of gold. Ramp-up continues at Salares Norte in Chile, with commercial production expected in the third quarter of 2025. The proposed acquisition of Gold Road will provide GFI with full ownership of the Gruyere mine in Western Australia, which it already operates. This will give GFI more flexibility regarding operation and future development opportunities at the mine, in addition to boosting its cash-flow profile.

Should You Buy GFI Stock Now?

Gold Fields is well-positioned for strong results in the second quarter of 2025 and the first half of 2025, supported by higher production volumes and favorable gold prices, though rising costs remain a headwind. With a solid growth pipeline including the Windfall project in Quebec, ramp-up at Salares Norte in Chile and the pending Gold Road acquisition through which it will gain full ownership of Gruyere in Australia, the company is enhancing both its production base and cash-flow profile. Given its attractive valuation and robust long-term fundamentals, Gold Fields is a solid stock to own.

