Gold Fields sees 2020 earnings jump thanks to gold price

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Limited GFIJ.J said basic earnings per share for the full-year 2020 will range from $0.80 to $0.84, or 300% to 320% higher than the figure for the previous year, thanks to strong gold prices and slightly higher production.

In a trading statement the Johannesburg-listed gold miner, which has mines in South Africa, Ghana, Peru, Chile, and Australia, said gold equivalent production for 2020 is expected to be 2.236 million ounces, up 2% from 2019.

