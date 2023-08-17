Gold Fields says new Chile mine on track as profit dips

By Felix Njini

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J said on Thursday it was on track to start producing gold at its Salares Norte project in Chile in the fourth quarter of this year, after reporting lower half-year profit for on higher costs.

The Johannesburg-based miner also said it was embarking on a plan to improve the efficiency of its mines and lower costs amid persistent inflationary pressures.

"We are on track to pour the first gold in quarter four," Martin Preece, the interim CEO for the Johannesburg-based miner told Reuters in an interview.

"We firmly believe that the best place we can find another mine is within our current mines."

Gold Fields' profit in the six months through June dipped 12%. Its headline earnings per share - South Africa's most important profit measure - fell to $0.51 in the six months to June 30, from $0.58 a year earlier.

