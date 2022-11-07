World Markets
AEM

Gold Fields says it will not make new offer for Yamana Gold

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2022 — 01:53 am EST

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J has decided it will not offer to change the terms of its deal to take over Yamana Gold YRI.TO after Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American PAAS.TO made a surprise bid for the miner on Friday.

The decision not to make a new bid reflected "commitment to capital discipline" and the "fairness" of the deal to both Gold Fields and Yamana shareholders, the South Africa-listed gold miner said on Monday.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEM
PAAS

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter