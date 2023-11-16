Gold Fields says Chile mine on course to deliver first gold in Dec

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold Fields GFIJ.J is on course to start production from its Salares Norte mine in Chile in December, after several delays caused by COVID-19 and bad weather, the company said on Thursday.

Gold output in December is expected at about 1,000 ounces. Production will thereafter be ramped up to 400,000 ounces to 430,000 ounces in 2024, the Johannesburg-based miner said in a quarterly update.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

