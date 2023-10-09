News & Insights

World Markets
OSK

Gold Fields names Michael Fraser as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

October 09, 2023 — 05:35 am EDT

Written by Nelson Banya and Felix Njini for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold Fields GFIJ.J has appointed Michael Fraser as CEO, to drive the miner's strategy to find new gold deposits and grow the company in the Americas region.

Fraser is currently the CEO of AIM-listed Chaarat Gold Holdings CGH.L and has previously served as Chief Operating Officer of South32's S32.AX global aluminium, nickel, manganese and energy coal businesses.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Felix Njini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.