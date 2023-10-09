Gold Fields names Michael Fraser as CEO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold Fields GFIJ.J has appointed Michael Fraser as CEO, to drive the miner's strategy to find new gold deposits and grow the company in the Americas region.

Fraser is currently the CEO of AIM-listed Chaarat Gold Holdings CGH.L and has previously served as Chief Operating Officer of South32's S32.AX global aluminium, nickel, manganese and energy coal businesses.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Felix Njini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

