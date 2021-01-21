Gold Fields Names Chris Griffith As CEO Designate; To Succeed Nick Holland - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI), a gold producer, said Thursday its board of directors has appointed Chris Griffith as the Chief Executive Officer designate and Executive Director of the company. Griffith will succeed Nick Holland on April1, 2021.

Gold Fields noted that Holland was due to retire on 30 September 2021 after 13 years as CEO of the company. However, he has agreed to retire six months earlier to facilitate the leadership transition. Holland joined as CFO at the formation of the company in 1998 and led as CEO since 2008.

Griffith, 55, was previously CEO of Anglo American Platinum. He resigned from this position in April 2020 to pursue other career opportunities and is currently on gardening leave until March 31, 2021.

Prior to Anglo American Platinum, which he led as CEO since 2012, Griffith spent four years as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, another company in the Anglo American stable.

