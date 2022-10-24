Gold Fields 'making headway' ahead of shareholder vote on Yamana deal - CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Monday talked up support for its proposed takeover of Yamana Gold YRI.TO, with shareholders set to vote on the deal in four weeks' time.

"We are making good headway in all conversations," Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith said, adding that "the numbers are pointing in the right direction".

The transaction requires the approval of 75% of Gold Fields shareholders, and 66.67% of Yamana shareholders.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya and Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)

