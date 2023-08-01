Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II (GFI) Price Target Increased by 14.53% to 14.94

The average one-year price target for Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II (NYSE:GFI) has been revised to 14.94 / share. This is an increase of 14.53% from the prior estimate of 13.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.50 to a high of 17.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.40% from the latest reported closing price of 15.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Ltd - ADR - Level II. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.47%, an increase of 52.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 287,928K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 57,731K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,231K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 30.34% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 52,340K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,199K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Rwc Asset Advisors holds 17,325K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,466K shares, representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 144,639.74% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 14,157K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,494K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,316K shares, representing a decrease of 58.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 21.42% over the last quarter.

Gold Fields Background Information

Gold Fields Limited is one of the worlds largest gold mining firms. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company is listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

