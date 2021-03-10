Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 127.27% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFI was $9.63, representing a -35.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.90 and a 154.09% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

GFI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Zacks Investment Research reports GFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GFI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GFI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (EZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZA with an increase of 26.66% over the last 100 days. GDXJ has the highest percent weighting of GFI at 6.3%.

