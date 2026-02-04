Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (GFI) Price Target Increased by 33.84% to 63.20

The average one-year price target for Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GFI) has been revised to $63.20 / share. This is an increase of 33.84% from the prior estimate of $47.22 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.72 to a high of $81.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from the latest reported closing price of $52.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.29%, an increase of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 200,757K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 34,303K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,763K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 47.83% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 27,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,332K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,390K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 53.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 243.61% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 6,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares , representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,012K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 42.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.