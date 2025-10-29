Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (GFI) Price Target Increased by 24.62% to 43.21

The average one-year price target for Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GFI) has been revised to $43.21 / share. This is an increase of 24.62% from the prior estimate of $34.67 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.00 to a high of $53.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from the latest reported closing price of $38.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.32%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.51% to 200,661K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 33,763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,564K shares , representing a decrease of 14.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 17.85% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 27,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,332K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,549K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 72.40% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 4,934K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 62.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,919K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 89.16% over the last quarter.

