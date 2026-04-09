Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (GFI) Price Target Decreased by 11.61% to 52.99

The average one-year price target for Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GFI) has been revised to $52.99 / share. This is a decrease of 11.61% from the prior estimate of $59.95 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.27 to a high of $69.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of $48.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Fields Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFI is 0.16%, an increase of 51.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.92% to 152,015K shares. The put/call ratio of GFI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 35,484K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,303K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 6,086K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,371K shares , representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,390K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 82.78% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,012K shares. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,539K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFI by 12.76% over the last quarter.

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