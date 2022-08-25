Gold Fields half-year profit up 29% on higher metal prices, output

World Markets

South Africa's Gold Fields posted on Thursday a jump of 29% in half-year profit, driven by higher metal prices and increased production.

Gold Fields' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure used in South Africa - was $0.58 for the six months to June 30, up from $0.45 a year earlier.

The company said it produced 1.201 million ounces during the half, up 9% from the 1.104 million ounces produced during the same period last year. The average gold price was 3% higher over the period, Gold Fields said.

It said all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - an industry measure of production costs - had risen 6% compared with the same period last year, driven by higher fuel prices.

Gold Fields declared an interim dividend of 3 rand ($0.1778) per share.

($1 = 16.8733 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Nelson.Banya@thomsonreuters.com;))

