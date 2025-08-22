Gold Fields H1 Profit Surges On Revenue Growth; Ups Dividend; Confirms Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Friday reported profit of $1.027 billion or 115 cents per share for the first half, significantly higher than $389 million or 43 cents per share for the same period a year ago, primarily helped by growth in gold sales and higher prices.

Headline earnings increased to $1.027 billion or 115 cents per share from $320.7 million or 36 cents per share last year.

Normalised profit was $998.2 million or 112 cents per share, up from $355.2 million or 40 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the period grew to $3.089 billion from $2.211 billion in the previous year. Gold produced rose 24% to 1.14 million oz from 918,000 oz last year.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 700 SA cents per share, 133% higher than last year, payable on September 15, to shareholders of record on September 12.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full-year attributable gold-equivalent production to be between 2.250 million oz and 2.450 million oz.

