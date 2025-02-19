Gold Fields (GFI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Gold Fields (GFI) reached $18.85, with a -1.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.97 per share and a revenue of $6.66 billion, representing changes of +111.83% and +47.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gold Fields. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.37% increase. Gold Fields is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Gold Fields is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.6, so one might conclude that Gold Fields is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GFI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GFI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.