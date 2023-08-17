News & Insights

Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

August 17, 2023 — 11:23 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.71, changing hands as low as $11.21 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Gold Fields Ltd. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.03 per share, with $17.7824 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.36.

