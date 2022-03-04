Gold Fields Continues To Trade Higher

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade continuing an uptrend for the last several weeks. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $15.20, up 5.41 percent on a volume of 2,703,992. The shares have traded in a range of $7.75-$15.37 on average volume of 8,394,388 for the last 52 weeks.

