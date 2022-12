Gold Fields CEO Griffith to step down a month after Yamana deal failed

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith will step down from his role effective Dec. 31, a month after the South African gold miner's bid to acquire Canada's Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO fell through.

Some analysts had predicted that Griffith would not be able to survive the unsuccessful bid, from which Gold Fields walked away with a $300 million break fee from the Canadian precious metals producer.

Two top Gold Fields shareholders, Red Wheel Capital and VanEck, had publicly opposed the transaction.

The attempted acquisition ended last month after Yamana backed a rival $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO.

Martin Preece, executive vice president of Gold Fields South Africa, has been appointed as the interim CEO. Preece will join the company's board of directors on Jan. 1 and has its full support, Gold Fields said in a statement.

"We thank Chris for the commitment and dedication he showed as CEO of Gold Fields, especially during the Yamana transaction," Chairperson Yunus Suleman said.

Griffith, who joined Gold Fields in April 2021, will also step down from the board, while a process to appoint a new CEO has been initiated, the company said.

Gold Fields shares, which plunged 20% on May 31 when the company announced its acquisition plans, have since bounced back and are currently up nearly 8% since the beginning of this year.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Nelson Banya; Editing by Alexander Winning and Rashmi Aich)

