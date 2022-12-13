Markets
Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith To Resign; Names Martin Preece Interim CEO

December 13, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - South African gold miner Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) announced Monday that Chris Griffith will step down from the Board of Directors and as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31.

Martin Preece, EVP of Gold Fields South Africa, has been appointed as Interim CEO and will join the Board effective January 1, 2023. Preece joined Gold Fields as Executive Vice President: South Africa in May 2017. He previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at De Beers South Africa.

The company noted that its Board has initiated the process to appoint a new CEO.

Griffith said, "The Board and I agree that the company's strategy, including growing the value and quality of the portfolio, continues to be the right one, but we also felt that the Yamana setback should not be allowed to impede the company's strategy. So, as CEO I felt that I should take responsibility and allow the company to move forward under new leadership unencumbered by the Yamana transaction."

