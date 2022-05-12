Gold Fields Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GFI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.17, changing hands as low as $10.67 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.75 per share, with $17.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.88.

